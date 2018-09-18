Three wins in a row for Robins

North Shields 1-0 Shildon

North Shields made it three wins from three as Ryan Carr’s strike in the first half was enough to see off Shildon, writes Edward Painter.

A closely fought first half was topped off when Carr’s shot from outside the area struck the inside of the post before deflecting in.

Chances were few and far between in the second period, but Greg Purvis had to be alert to deny Keith Graydon from range.

However, the visitors rarely threatened, and the Robins held on for all three points.

After a quiet opening couple of minutes, Shildon were the first to try their luck when captain James Harwood struck the crossbar.

Robins had several near misses before Carr turned his man 20 yards out, striking the ball against the bottom of the post and into the net just seconds before the half-time whistle.

Six minutes into the second half, Ben Trotter came within a whisker of levelling the score, only for his thunderous shot to loop inches over the crossbar.

Then, in the 64th minute, Harwood’s dangerous low cross was deflected narrowly beyond the left-hand post.

The Robins were throwing themselves forward in search of a second goal and if not for an excellent save from the Shildon shot-stopper, Day would have scored his sixth goal in six games.

From the resulting corner, Gary Ormston towered above his marker, only to direct the ball onto the fingertips on Newbrook.

With the Shildon defence tiring, substitute Matty Cornish carved his way past the static bodies to fire a shot on goal, only for Newbrook to ensure that Shildon still had a slim chance of rescuing a point.

They almost did that with the last kick of the game, however, Graydon’s effort from 30 yards out drew a smart save from the otherwise untested Greg Purvis.