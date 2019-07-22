Tributes paid to Whitley Bay FC stalwart

Whitley Bay FC stalwart Tommy Moody.

Whitley Bay Football Club led the tributes for club stalwart Tommy Moody, who died at the weekend.

The 82-year-old had served the club for more than 30 years in a variety of roles.

He was Club Secretary for ten years and later became a Director.

For many years he ran the canteen and club shop, where his bovril and pies were legendary.

Tommy also organised coach travel for supporters, most notably for the long distance FA Vase games including the Villa Park final in 2002 and all three finals at Wembley.

He was President of the Supporters Club and had previously served as Chairman. He also spent time as the club’s representative on the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.

Tommy won the prestigious Northern League Unsung Hero award in 2012 in recognition of his services to north east non league football and Whitley Bay FC in particular.

A spokesperson for Whitley Bay FC said: “The most loyal of volunteers, Tommy could be seen at Hillheads almost every day of the week even until very recently.

“He was a real gentleman and had time for everyone, including fans, officials and players of opposition clubs.

“Tommy will be greatly missed at Hillheads and throughout the non-league football community.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go to his wife Cynthia and all the family at this very sad time.”