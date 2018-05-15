U11s aim for league and cup ‘double’

Whitley Bay U11s football team have this year achieved great success thanks to their management team of Kane Wears and Darren Kay.

After numerous promotions over the past few seasons they found themselves battlinging for promotion to the Premiership. They have just completed the season underfeated, winning the Pinpoint Recruitment Sunday League Division 1.

Along the way they entered the Filey Tournament which they again won and again they ended the tournament unbeaten.

With the season slowly drawing to the close the lads were recently mascots at the final home match of the season for the first team match against Newcastle Benfield.

The team now has one last chance of silverwear heading towards their League Cup final being played on Friday, May 18 against Improtech, which will be played at the Newcastle United Academy.