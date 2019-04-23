Whitley Bay FC player awards

The annual awards were shared around the squad when Whitley Bay’s end of season presentations were made.

The keenly contested Golden Boot award was shared by Luke Salmon and Andrei Ardelean on 13 goals apiece. The Supporters Club vote for goal of the season saw Peter Glen-Ravenhill claim the trophy thanks to his spectacular goal against Sunderland RCA in January.

The Supporters’ Player award went to Andrei Ardelean while the winner of the Club Player of the Season trophy was Luke Salmon.

Craig McFarlane (pictured), won the Players’ Player of the Season trophy after making 350 appearances.