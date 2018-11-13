Whitley denied by a late equaliser

Guisborough Town 1-1 Whitley Bay

This was a game that both sides felt they should have won but in the end a draw was probably a fair outcome after chances were missed at both ends.

A cynical foul on Luke Salmon after just 90 seconds earned Guisborough defender Bradley Mills an early yellow card before the hosts created the first chance when Mason McNeill headed over the bar from a right wing cross.

Craig McFarlane headed off the line when the hosts threatened on the quarter hour then Taggart fired wide of the target for Whitley. With 27 minutes played, a ball from Taggart over the Guisborough defence gave Peter Glen-Ravenhill a chance but after his first shot was saved by Nixon, his lob from the rebound was just too high.

Goalless at the interval, spectators were hoping for better entertainment when the game resumed but the second half began in similar style, with Guisborough’s Steven Roberts breaking through down the right but blazing his shot high over the bar.

Midway through the half, a free kick some 25 yards from goal produced a fine save from Flynn. Kieran Brannen who had replaced Jack Cooper livened up proceedings when he created two chances in the 71st minute. Using his pace to good effect, he brought a diving save from Nixon before his second shot flewjust over the bar.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 76th minute following a free kick when Dan Taggart took the ball to the left edge of the box and played it square to Glen-Ravenhill. The captain’s first shot was blocked by Ferguson but he crashed home the rebound from ten yards to the delight of the large contingent of travelling Bay fans.

The goal gave Whitley a real boost and for the first time in the game they began to play with authority and confidence. Craig McFarlane unleashed a low shot that Nixon pushed beyond the far post. Brannen went close again and Glen-Ravenhill played an excellent ball through to substitute Andrei Ardelean, but with only the keeper to beat he fired his shot over the bar.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Guisborough threw everyone forward including keeper Jordan Nixon, and Paul Young was left unmarked in the six yard box to head home a cross from the left and rescue a point for the home side.