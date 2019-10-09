Whitley go nap against Durham

Whitley Bay FC.

Despite creating numerous chances, the only goal of the first half came in the 29th minute when Brad Hird headed home James Martin’s cross from the left. Hird doubled the lead five minutes after the interval with a penalty following a hand ball in the box.

Six minutes later, Whitley’s defence switched off when City forced a rare corner and Callum Banki headed home unchallenged. Midway through the half, Josh Macdonald burst through the Durham defence to slot home the third Bay goal. Brad Hird completed his first hat trick for the club with a shot on the turn in the 73rd minute then two minutes later Durham defender Callum Reay was sent off for dangerous play.

Macdonald was then brought down in the box but play was allowed to continue. Luke Taylor made it 5-1 ten minutes from time with a shot from the edge of the box that took a deflection and flew past the substitute keeper. Moments later substitute James Proctor appeared to have made it six for Whitley but somewhat mysteriously the goal was ruled offside.