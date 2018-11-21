Whitley in control to beat Penrith

Whitley Bay 4-0 Penrith

Two goals in the first half-hour put Whitley firmly in control of this game against bottom-of-the-table Penrith

A further two from substitute Andrei Ardelean in the final five minutes of the game emphasised their superiority as they recorded a comfortable and well-deserved victory.

After an early near-miss from Ramsay, Whitley took the lead in the 11th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Luke Salmon was pushed to the ground and Gavin Caines confidently converted the spot-kick.

Keeping up the pressure, Brannen had a shot saved by Fowler before the promising teenager played the ball wide to Lewis Suddick who crossed back into the goalmouth where Ramsey’s downward header beat Fowler but bounced back up over the bar.

Whitley were constantly posing problems for the Cumbrians and when Walton raced away down the left, he cut in and struck a fierce shot that Fowler pushed wide. Ramsey seized on the loose ball and played it back across goal where Luke Salmon drilled it into the net to put Whitley two goals ahead with just 26 minutes on the clock.

Brannen continued to threaten the Penrith defence with his pace and on the half-hour he brought another save.

Whitley continued in the ascendency after the break and Walton and brought an excellent save from Fowler, who pushed his shot over the bar.

Cooper, Walton, Salmon and Brannen might all have added to Whitley’s lead but the overworked Fowler was in fine form.

Whitley put the result beyond any doubt when they added their third goal. Andrei Ardelean had only been on the pitch seven minutes when he slotted the ball home after Caines played it back into the box during a period of Bay pressure.

It was all Whitley now and a third substitution quickly led to the fourth goal. Dan Taggart had just come off the bench when, with only his second touch of the ball, he crossed it perfectly into the six-yard box where Ardelean got above his marker and his header bulged the net to the delight of the tremendous crowd of 413 fans, an excellent turn out on international-break weekend.

* On Saturday (November 25) Whitley Bay are away to Whickham.