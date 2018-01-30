Whitley lose as Dunston hit back

After an encouraging start, Whitley’s hopes of victory over Dunston were blown away on a windy afternoon at Hillheads.

It all began very well for Whitley as they immediately pushed forward with Callum Johnston and Alex Kempster going close.

Brooks then gave Whitley a tenth minute lead when he turned just inside the right edge of the penalty area and fired a tremendous shot beyond keeper Niall Harrison.

Four minutes later Tom Potter’s free kick flew inches over the bar.

However, Dunston gradually worked their way into the game and after forcing two corners in quick succession, they eventually got a shot on target as Lowther brought a low save from Tom Flynn.

They managed to draw level three minutes before the interval when a long throw in from the left was flicked on inside the 18 yard box and Mark Fitzpatrick got in ahead of Flynn to head the ball home. In stoppage time, Johnston fired in a shot that Harrison kept out to ensure the sides went in at 1-1.

The second half was as disappointing as it could get for Whitley, now playing against the strengthening wind, as they struggled to put passes together and failed to put any pressure on the Dunston defence.

In the 61st minute, the visitors took the lead when Dan Halliday broke down the left and his shot from the edge of the penalty area deceived Flynn and flew into the net.

Two minutes later it got even worse for Whitley when from out on the right, Liam Thear smashed a shot across Flynn into the net to put Dunston two goals ahead.

Sadly for the home fans, these two goals meant that the game was effectively over. Whitley were finding it increasingly difficult to get the ball out of their own half, due in part to the strength of the wind but also the determination of a Dunston side who despite the tricky conditions, battled for every ball and made better use of the elements.

The introduction of substitutes Scott Jasper and Matty Cornish failed to change the course of the game as Whitley slipped to a disappointing defeat.

On Saturday Whitley are away to Sunderland RCA then on Tuesday they return to Hillheads to take on Billingham.