Whitley win feisty league game
Whitley Bay 2Bishop Auckland 1Whitley Bay picked up all three league points after a feisty second half against Bishop Auckland on Tuesday.
By Keith Hamblin
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 09:17
The visitors took the lead after only six minutes through Denver Morris at the back post, and this was the only goal which separated the sides at half-time.
Brad Hird equalised after 52 minutes when he drilled home from 25 yards, but Craig McFarlane missed a penalty which hit the outside of a post.
As the game started to turn physical the referee struggled to maintain control, but with just three minutes of normal time remaining Angelos Eleftherads popped up to net the winner for the Hillheads side before Chris Winn was sinbinned for Auckland.