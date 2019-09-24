Win and draw for Whitley

Man of the match on Tuesday, Connor Smith.

Heavy rain earlier in the day had put the game in doubt but by kick off the pitch was in fine condition.

Whitley began in fine style with Tom Bramley, making his first start of the season, heading home Connor Smith’s corner in the sixth minute. Lewis Orrell had a great chance to add a second goal in the 24th minute but his shot was blocked by keeper Max Coombes. Comfortably in control of the game, Whitley added a second goal 12 minutes after half time when Smith burst forward down the right and his cross into the goalmouth was knocked across the line by the shins of Brad Hird. The hard working Chester-le-Street side kept Whitley out for the rest of the game despite being under pressure for lengthy periods. Defensively Whitley looked strong and for the second successive game, they kept a clean sheet.

On Saturday Whitley were held to a rare 0-0 draw in the league by Whickham – their first 0-0 in the league since December 2016.

Despite the lack of goals it was not a dull game, but at the end a share of the points was probably a fair result. It was also Whitley’s first clean sheet of the season, which of course they repeated on Tuesday against Chester-le-Street.