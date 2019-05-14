Goyal hits a century for Whitley 2nds at Percy

Percy Main 1sts went down to a 69 run defeat away to Consett 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Division 1 at the weekend.

Gary Hunter was 75 not outand Henry Race 36 as Consett put on 159-6 with David Anderson taking 4-20.

In reply, Percy were 90 all out with opener Anderson their top scorer on 32. Callum McCabe and Stuart Graham each took three wickets for Consett.

In Division 3, Whitley Bay 1sts lost by 107 runs in a rain-hit match at home to Warkworth 1sts.

Warkworth posted 191-7 in their 45 overs with Karman Mansoor top scoring on 77. Jay Virpura took 4-52 for Whitley, who in reply slipped to 84 all out with Ivan Pearson on 16. Martin Clark took 5-8 for Warkworth.

In Division 4 Whitley Bay 2nds beat Percy Main 2nds by 133 runs.

Varun Goyal hit a century (110) and Chirag Patel 43 as Whitley opened up with 227 all out.

Alex Young claimed 4-22 for Percy, who in their innings were 94 all out with Tom Hornsby their top scorer on 21. There were three wickets each for Whitey bowlers Biren Shah and Goyal.

In Division 5 Monkseaton 1sts were unable to build on their first win of the season the previous week when they went down to a 54 run defeat at the hands of Alnwick 2nds.

Alnwick made 162-7 with opener Bradley Spiers their top bat on 55.

Three Monkseaton bowlers took two wickets apiece, but in their innings they could only manage 108 -9 in their 40 overs with opener Richard Ord leading the challenge on 71. Alan Straker claimed three wickets for the home side.

Mo nkseaton 2nds went down to a 62 run defeat at home to Civil Service 2nds in Division 6.

Civil service batted first and knocks of 49 not out from Grijesh Saini and 47 from Andrew Waite saw the visitors post 173 all out in their innings.

Joseph Eyre took 5-19 and Tony Errin gton 4-31 for Monkseaton, who in reply had Dave Turnbull top score with 69.

But the rest of the innings crumbled, with no other bats reaching double figures and they were all out for 111 in 36 overs with Paul Rhodes claiming 3-19.

On Sunday, Percy Park 3rds went down to a three wicket defeat to Bill Quay. Batting first Blyth Duncan Jr top scored with 40 and Alex Young made a valuable 28. Duncan Junior’s dismissal at 83-4 triggered a collapse as the last six wickets fell for 22 runs, Paul Cox taking 5-18 as Percy Main were all out for 106.

Bill Quay were wobbling at 25-2. Alex Young (3-19) bowled tightly in the later overs and kept taking regular wickets but Nick Robson anchored the run chase scoring 24 to secure the win.