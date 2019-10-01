Edgar overtime hero for the Warriors
Whitley Warriors achieved a 6-5 overtime win against local rivals Billingham Stars at TheForum on Sunday evening, writes Emma Hill.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:20 am
Craig Johnson and Phil Edgar netted to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead before the first break.
Edgar grabbed his second to give Whitley a 3-0 lead but the Warriors went shorthanded after the midpoint, allowing the Stars to score three goals in just over three minutes as forwards Callum Davies, Craig Thurston and Tomáš Rubeš netted.
Ben Campbell scored twice to make it 5-3 in the third period but Billingham’s captain Michael Elder made it 5-4 before Thurston equalised in the final two minutes to push the game into overtime, where Edgar had the final say for the narrowest of victories.