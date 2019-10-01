Edgar overtime hero for the Warriors

Phil Edgar, who was Warriors match-winner. Picture by Colin Lawson.

Craig Johnson and Phil Edgar netted to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead before the first break.

Edgar grabbed his second to give Whitley a 3-0 lead but the Warriors went shorthanded after the midpoint, allowing the Stars to score three goals in just over three minutes as forwards Callum Davies, Craig Thurston and Tomáš Rubeš netted.