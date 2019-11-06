Six of the best from Whitley Warriors against local rivals Billingham Stars
Whitley Warriors accomplished a 6-2 cup victory over local rivals Billingham Stars at The Forum on Sunday.
After a fiery start, Whitley took the lead on 9:28 through Jordan Barnes, the only goal of the first period.
The second stanza was another tightly contested affair and Whitley managed to eke out a second goal, doubling their advantage after 36 minutes with Harry Harley unleashing a fabulous strike.
Whitley gave themselves breathing space with a third goal after 41:22 in the third period with Ross Murray tapping in, Dean Holland adding a fourth and Rolands Gritans a fifth as the Warriors continued to press.
Kyle Ross made it six of the best before Billingham scored twice near the end through Callum Davies.