Six of the best from Whitley Warriors against local rivals Billingham Stars

Ross Murray screens the net. Picture by Colin Lawson

After a fiery start, Whitley took the lead on 9:28 through Jordan Barnes, the only goal of the first period.

The second stanza was another tightly contested affair and Whitley managed to eke out a second goal, doubling their advantage after 36 minutes with Harry Harley unleashing a fabulous strike.

Whitley gave themselves breathing space with a third goal after 41:22 in the third period with Ross Murray tapping in, Dean Holland adding a fourth and Rolands Gritans a fifth as the Warriors continued to press.