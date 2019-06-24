Two sign on for the Whitley Warriors

Ice Hockey

Experienced forward Dean Holland and Adam Finlinson will both return to the roster for the 2019-20 campaign.

Holland, who is 30, played for Sunderland before icing with Whitley in 2005-06. He then had spells with Newcastle Vipers, Manchester Phoenix, Dundee Stars, Telford Tigers and Guildford Flames before returning to Warriors in 2015-16, when he was handed the captaincy.