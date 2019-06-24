Two sign on for the Whitley Warriors
Whitley Warriors ice hockey team have continued to build their team for the forthcoming season with another two names confirmed in the past week.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 12:26
Experienced forward Dean Holland and Adam Finlinson will both return to the roster for the 2019-20 campaign.
Holland, who is 30, played for Sunderland before icing with Whitley in 2005-06. He then had spells with Newcastle Vipers, Manchester Phoenix, Dundee Stars, Telford Tigers and Guildford Flames before returning to Warriors in 2015-16, when he was handed the captaincy.
Finlinson, 21, had spells with Kingston Juniors, Swindon Wildcats and also played for GB U18s before returning to Whitley in 2017-18. Finlinson missed last season because of work commitments.