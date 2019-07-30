Kids offered a chance to have a go at cricket

Backworth Cricket Club is holding a Have a Go session by All Stars Cricket

After the thrilling success of England's World Cup Final victory, Northumberland Cricket Board are running a free All Stars Cricket 'Have a Go' session at Backworth Cricket Club.

The session – on Friday, August 9, from 1pm to 3pm – aims to give children aged five to eight a great first experience of cricket.

The emphasis of the session is on fun and developing the children's' fundamental movement skills.

The session is delivered by fully qualified and accredited Northumberland Cricket Board staff and volunteers from Backworth Cricket Club.