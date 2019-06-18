Martin arrives at Hillheads

Martin put pen to paper on a contract much to the delight of manager Nathan Haslam, who said: “I’m over the moon to get hold of him. It’s taken a while to get this deal over the line. He fits the profile of the player that we’re after; he’s ultra fit and has got the right attitude. He brings everything that we’re looking for in a player, he’ll chip in with a few goals as well and over the course of time I do believe he will play at a higher level. I’m really happy we’ve got him.”