Martin arrives at Hillheads
Whitley have made another top quality signing with the capture of James Martin who made nearly 40 appearances for Newcastle Benfield last season.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 12:14
The talented left sided player, who celebrates his 21st birthday this weekend, gained Football League experience at Hartlepool United.
Martin put pen to paper on a contract much to the delight of manager Nathan Haslam, who said: “I’m over the moon to get hold of him. It’s taken a while to get this deal over the line. He fits the profile of the player that we’re after; he’s ultra fit and has got the right attitude. He brings everything that we’re looking for in a player, he’ll chip in with a few goals as well and over the course of time I do believe he will play at a higher level. I’m really happy we’ve got him.”