The opening day of the new campaign brought mixed results for Monkseaton Cricket Club as it begins its 50th anniversary season.

The 1st XI made the long, but fruitless, trip to Tillside where they went down by 47 runs. But there was a brighter start for the 2nd XI who enjoyed an emphatic eight-wicket victory over GEMS.

It was a disappointing start to life in Division 5 (North) of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League for skipper Mark Tunstall’s men as an all-round matchwinning performance by Tillside youngster Freddie Huddleston proved decisive for the hosts.

Bowling first, Monkseaton suffered an early blow when all-rounder Ian McDine suffered a back injury that forced him from the field. Huddleston (60) and opening partner Hugh Tyser (43) put on 108 before their departures in quick succession saw a flurry of wickets fall, with Adam Doyle (2-37), Tony Lion (2-35) and David Gowar (2-27) the successful bowlers.

Some late innings hitting from experienced pair Peter Tyser and Mark Dawson got Tillside to a very competitive 178-6 after their 40 overs.

In reply, opening batsman and vice-captain Ben Windass was once again the mainstay of his side’s innings and his dismissal for 45 proved a pivotal moment in the game.

Kevin Elliott (26) tried to keep Monkseaton’s run chase alive but he was the last of Huddleston’s victims as he capped a fine afternoon by recording figures of 5-19 from eight overs.

The 1st XI will be hoping for a better result when they are back on their travels on Saturday to face Bedlington.

Star performer for the 2nds was opening bowler Gary Errington, who tore through the visitors’ batting line-up, taking 5-21 from his nine overs as GEMS collapsed to 58 all out in just 22.4 overs.

Monkseaton were able to chase the target down for the loss of only two wickets, with opener and club president Bob Zanetti hitting four boundaries in his 23.