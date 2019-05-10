Monkseaton first XI get first win over the season in defeating Morpeth

Monkseaton Cricket Club 1st XI finally got their season up and running when they claimed victory at the third attempt with a good six-wicket success over Morpeth 2nd XI.

After two defeats in NTCL Division Five (North), a maximum 30-point return was just what skipper Mark Tunstall’s side needed after a well-contested encounter at a cold and windy Churchill Playing Fields.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat but got off to the worst possible start, with Monkseaton seamer Adam Doyle taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match.

Doyle, who later came close to a hat-trick, claimed 4-42 from his nine overs while all-rounder Mark Stewart picked up three wickets in an impressive spell, conceding just 18 runs from his six overs as Morpeth were dismissed for 147 midway through the 34th over.

In reply, Monkseaton opener Richard Ord (32) got the chase off to a brisk start with good support from Kevin Elliott (26). Middle order pair Garry Benns (37 not out) and Tony Lion (21 not out) ensured victory with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

On Saturday, Monkseaton travel up the A1 to face Alnwick 2nd XI (1pm start).

l The 2nd XI suffered a second successive defeat in Division Six (South) as they went down by six wickets away to Newcastle 3rd XI.

Batting first, only three players managed to reach double figures as Tony Errington’s team could only manage 92 all out – a score considerably boosted by 34 extras.

That was never going to seriously trouble the hosts who knocked off the runs in the 19th over, despite the best efforts of in-form seamer Gary Errington who took 3-16 in his seven overs.

The result meant Monkseaton picked up just three points from the game and they will hope to do better on Saturday when they host Civil Service 2nd XI at Churchill (1pm start).