Alnwick women invited to try rugby

With the end of summer on the horizon and the new school year about to begin in earnest, England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign is returning to provide women with a new challenge.

And there is an opportunity for women in the Alnwick area to get involved in the sport with a camp being run at Alnwick’s Greensfield on Friday, September 7.

The session is being held between 6.15pm and 8pm and is open to everyone.

The Warrior Camps give mums the chance to focus on themselves, introducing them to the basic skills of rugby through fast-paced team games and drills, all within a fun, friendly and commitment-free environment.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign is designed to increase the number of women engaging in rugby, whether that is through playing, coaching or refereeing

Katy Daley-Mclean, an England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is incredibly inclusive, with the range of positions on the pitch requiring different attributes and skills to be played successfully.

“It encourages women from all backgrounds and physical statures to come together and bond through the sport. One of the best aspects of rugby is the variety of people you meet through the sport; the different characters and backgrounds of your teammates fosters a fun and sociable atmosphere which helps to strengthen the bonds between yourself and your team-mates.”

All you’ll need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a have-a-go attitude.