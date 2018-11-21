Best yet from Park with comfortable home win

Percy Park RFC 39-17 Malton & Norton

A disciplined and well-constructed performance from Percy Park, combined with a fair bit of glitter, saw off a spirited Malton side to keep the Tyneside team in touch with league leaders Scarborough.

If Park can sort out their away form, they could be in with a chance of ‘scrapping’ for one of the top places in North One East this season and that would be a big turnaround in fortunes from their last campaign.

Malton and Norton arrived at Percy Park fresh from a convincing away victory over Consett. Their confidence was high and as a consequence Park started the game deep in their 22.

After an early scare when Malton almost scored, the Yorkshire side benefitted from a penalty.

But Percy responded well with Haskins going over for a score which was unconverted.

Marc Cook then drove over to score a fine try. Again the conversion was missed but Park were 10-3 in front.

With their tails up, Blair then went over in the corner, another unconverted try, but the scoreboard ticked over to 15-3, which was the score at the break.

The only downside to the half was an injury to Michael Langlands when a Malton forward landed awkwardly on his leg.

With haskins again pulling the strings, Percy continued tom press after the re-start and Boustead went over for another unconverted score - 20-3.

Blair looked as if he had added another score, but a linesman’s flag ruled a foot in touch.

With chances going abegging, Percy were reminded that concentration was key when Malton managed to break, were awarded a penalty, but decided to keep the ball live and eventually managed to go over for a score, converted to reduce the deficit to 20-10.

The home side needed to up their game, and it was Grove who supplied the perfect conic, showing a clean pair of heels for a score, which he converted for 27-10.

The confidence was flowing again and the dependable Reece added another try, converted by Haskins for 34-10.

From the restart a fabulous catch (that brought praise from the referee) from Dubois gave possession to Park. This set up another move which resulted in another quick-fire score from Robinson, unconverted for a comfortable 39-10 lead.

This was easily one of Park’s best performances of the season.

But it was the visitors who had the last word. After a few ‘handbags’ they seemed to galvanise themselves and their centre broke several attempted tackles to score.

With the try converted the game finished at 39-17.