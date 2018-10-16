Big away win for Rockcliff over Bishop Auckland

Bishop Auckland 19-53 Rockcliff

Rockcliff made light of the wet and windy conditions at the West Mills ground and recorded another bonus point win. The bonus point was secured in the first half, which saw the sides change ends with the Red and Golds leading 38-5.

Dale Harrison opened the scoring straight from the kick-off, converted by Michael Hansen for 7-0.

Alex Hayton added a second score with Liam Bowman going over twice for a 26-0 lead. Dan O’Sullivan also scored before Bishops pulled one back, but Rob Hamilton crossed

Hamilton scored again early in the second half as did Jamie Fenwick. Bishops scored again twice to reduce the deficit to 48-19 but O’Sullivan ghosted through for his second try to complete the scoring.