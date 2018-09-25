Bonus point win for Rockcliff at Ryton

Ryton 6-22

Rockcliffe recorded an away win over Ryton on Saturday.

Connor Madden gave the Whitley Bay side a 0-5 lead with an early try, but Ryton took advantage when they kicked two penalties to lead 6-5 at the interval.

Coach Darren Cunningham geed the team up with his half time talk, and after the interval Rockcliff entered the field with renewed energy and drive.

Bowman smashed over for a try following a drive from the 22 to make it 6-12.

Try number three followed in much the same fashion, this time Stu Thomson crossing after a huge forward push, for 6-17.

Tthe much needed bonus point try came when pressure from the forwards, led to Stephen Pentland going over in the last minute.