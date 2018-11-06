Bowman runs in a hat-trick

Rockcliff 23-15 Gosforth

Rockcliff maintained their run of form in Durham and Northumberland division 2 with a hard earned victory over promotion rivals, coming back from 10-3 down.

An early penalty score by Rhys Johnstone should have settled the nerves, but Gosforth showed their intent with a converted try and a penalty to open up a seven point lead after only 15 minutes.

Liam Bowman got Rockcliff back into it with the first of his hat-trick of tries, and followed it up with his second. Johnstone added the extras to the second try and the sides changed ends with Rockcliff 15-10 in front.

Early in the second half Bowman scored his third try, unconverted, for 20-10, but Gosforth scored their second try for 20-15 before Andrew Webster settled the home nerves with a penalty for 23-15.