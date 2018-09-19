Comfortable bonus home win for Rockcliff

Rockcliff RFC 39-0 Sedgefield

Rockcliff fielded a much-changed side for the visit of Sedgefield on Saturday, but they still managed to run out comfortable winners.

Craig Hamilton powered over for an early score to give the Red & Golds a 5-0 lead.

Alex Hayton then went over under the posts, converted by Michael Hansen and suddenly it was 12-0.

Hansen kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty for 15-0 and as the game opened up Dan Simpson added a third try before David Neasham made a 50 m break to set up Connor Madden for the bonus point fourth.

Rockcliff turned around 25-0 in front. Stuart Thompson went over in the second half with Dale Harrison adding the final converted touchdown.