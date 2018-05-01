Comprehensive win for Monkseaton 1sts

Monkseaton CC 1st XI continued their winning start to the season with a comprehensive 92-run victory over Rock in Division Six (North) of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League.

Batting first, opener Ben Windass starred in a final total of 162-5, scoring 64. He was ably supported by Tony Lion (30) as Monkseaton set their opponents a tough total to chase in 40 overs.

In response, an excellent all-round bowling performance ensured Rock got nowhere near their target, being bowled out for 70.

Only opener George Cockayne (50) offered any resistance as Rock wickets were shared between Monkseaton’s five bowlers.

All-rounder Chris Beever marked his return to action with 3-10, while David Gowar (2-9), Tony Lion (2-12), Adam Doyle (2-22) and Gary Errington (1-14) all contributed to a fine victory.

Having started the campaign brightly, the 1st XI will be somewhat frustrated to have no fixture this weekend.

In Division Six (South), Monkseaton 2nd XI are still searching for their first win of the season after suffering a seven-wicket defeat away to Bomarsund 2nds.

Put into bat, skipper and opener Gary Benns made 23 but Dan Gardner’s impressive bowling return of 6-18 meant wickets fell regularly until a useful lower-order partnership between Richard Hughes (16) and Tony Errington (13) got Monkseaton up to a total of 94 all out.

Jordan Murphy (2-21) was again in the wickets but Bomarsund reached their target with nine overs to spare.

Pick of the bowlers for Monkseaton were John Hewett, who conceded just 12 runs from his nine overs, and Tony Errington who went for just six runs in six overs. Both had strong appeals for LBW decisions turned down and deserved much more for their efforts.