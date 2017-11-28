Convincing win for Rockcliff

Rockcliff 41-7 Richmondshire

Rockcliff made it six wins in a row and consolidated second place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with this victory over a Richmondshire team that have shown potential in the league this season and have had some good results to date.

The game had only been underway for two minutes when the Richmond backs broke through and scored under the posts, converted, for 0-7.

Dan O’Sullivan kicked a penalty for 3-7 before Rockcliff were awarded a penalty try for a 10-7 lead.

Stubborn defence by the visitors followed as Rockcliff played the rest of the game in the visitors’ half but eventually Rockcliff’s pressure told.

Versatile Niall Stokes, who looks at home in the pack or in the backs, notched one, followed by David Eagleton, Liam Bowman, and Rob Hamilton who all crossed the whitewash to ensure a convincing victory and another valuable bonus point.

O’Sullivan slotted home a second penalty and three conversions, whilst Simon Ayre also notched a conversion.

This was another good all round performance by Rockcliff, but Greg Dixon and Liam Bowman had performances that ensured them man of the match nominations.

Rockcliff face Ryton at home on Saturday, followed by league leaders Acklam away the week after. Both teams were playing in the league above last season so these games will be a further test of Rockcliff’s progress with the half waypoint of the season approaching.