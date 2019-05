Cullercoats Tennis Club’s juniors made up half of the 14 and under Northumberland county team last weekend at the County Cup. Girls

Jess Hart (12) and Aimee Knowles (11) travelled in a five player team to Manchester where they had a tough time in group C.

Cullercoats Boys Sam Knowles (13) Paul Freeman (13) and Olly Cass (11) also travelled in a five player team to Lytham St Anne’s where they also competed in a tough third division County Cup group.