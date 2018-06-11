Cullercoats Tennis Club boys win division one

A 5-1 win over Northumberland club last Sunday in the team tennis division one secured Cullercoats Tennis Club’s boys 12 and under team the division title.

Max Boxshall got the team off to a flying start, beating his opposite No.2 6-0, 6-0.

Olly Cass took a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win at No.1 singles before Cass and Boxshall then lost a tight doubles 6-4, 6-3.

Jack Scott and George Watson at No.3 and four respectively played some great tennis to overpower their opponents and take both singles and the doubles match to the loss of only four games to see Cullercoats league winners.

Jack Scott was most valuable player for Cullercoats, winning all six of his matches over the season.

Cullercoats girls’ team also enjoyed a good 6-0 win over Sunderland Tennis Centre in the 14 and under division two game, with Jess Hart, Sophie Jackson, Scarlett Wilson Baker and Harriet Mutch all winning matches to take them up to third in the league.

Cullercoats mini orange 9 and under team lie fourth in division one after a good win over Northumberland club last Sunday with team newcomers Jacob Atchia and Faye Brannon performing well to take all four singles and doubles matches.

Dan Dixon was unlucky in two tough games and William O’Hara anchored the team well, winning both singles matches at No.1 for a 12-8 victory.