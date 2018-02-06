Disappointing run continues for Park

Percy Park’s disappointing run continued with defeat at the hands of league challenging Morpeth, making the relegation struggle all that harder as the season tumbles toward its conclusion.

With nine games remaining Percy Park need to pick up points as fellow strugglers Dinnington are starting to show some form.

In cold and damp conditions at the Mitford Road ground, Percy Park flew out of the blocks with a Lome Faatau score within the first five minutes. The conversion was added and Park were 0-7 in front.

What then followed was an arm wrestle with each side unable to break down the other. Some fine defensive work kept Morpeth at bay and when Percy Park were able to break free they were guilty of some woeful passing in the mid field with the pass being played behind the runner or thrown to the floor.

As the half progressed Morpeth gained dominance in the scrum and were causing Park all sorts of problems.

A Ben Hornby penalty brought Morpeth back within four.

Joe Wafer was then sin-binned for ten minutes, but Park managed to hold out to lead 3-7 at the break.

As the game resumed Park attempted to wind down the clock to regain number parity. With Morpeth in possession Park were very slow off the defensive line and two scores followed in quick succession. On both occasions centre Alex Tait was able to break through and score. From a four point lead Park found themselves eight points behind.

With numbers restored Morpeth were held. Wafer was very much to the fore feeling very aggrieved at what he believed to be an unjust yellow card.

Yet Park couldnít get out of their half and the referee awarded a penalty score. With the conversion no longer taken Park were further behind.

The final score of the game came from Percy Park old boy Jonny Ward, who came from deep to stretch the Park defence and touch down for the bonus point try.

Next week is a must win game for Park against fellow strugglers Northern at McCracken Park.