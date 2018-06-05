Draw and two wins for Tyne teams

Lyons skipper Jarvis Clay won the toss and wasted no time in inserting the visitors on a grey day in County Durham.

Once again the Tynemouth batting proved brittle with only Matthew Brown 31, Michael Jones 27 and Barry Stewart 27, making any real contribution to a disappointing total of 138 all out. Leg spinner Ben Whitehead and off-spinner Jonathan Malkin claimed four wickets a piece and were the pick of the home attack.

Wesley Bedja made an early breakthrough for Tynemouth, dismissing opener Stuart Walker for just 6, however some steady batting from Winn, Malkin and Burnham put the Lyons in command. The forecasted rain then arrived to wash out the game with the score at 112-4 and still winnable.

Sean Longstaff with a miserly 1-7 from six overs of pace bowling was the pick of the Tynemouth attack but dropped catches cost them any chance of victory.

However, Tynemouth have tremendous strength in depth this season and the 2nd and 3rd teams are doing really well. The 2nds hosted Brandon and were asked to field first. Brandon’s Root like decision backfired and they were dismissed for only 30 in just the 16th over. Owen Gourley did most of the damage with 5-15 in his 7 overs with veteran Graeme Hallam taking 3-3 in 5 overs. Matty Walton cleaned up the tail with 2-7 in 2.2 overs to complete the visitors’ demise. The Tynemouth reply was academic despite the early loss of Chris Fairley for a duck. Niall Piper 19 and the maturing Will Perry 12 completed the nine wickets win in just six overs. This sees Tynemouth topping Division 2 of the NEPL with six wins out of seven games played.

The 3rds are riding high and a prompt start away at Blyth ensured victory ahead of the advancing rain. An aggressive fielding performance saw Blyth dismissed for 102. Richie Hay took 3-20, Olly Evans 2-13 to add to his two catches and starlet Evan Hull-Denholm 5-21. As ever, keeper David Hayward controlled the crease, claiming two catches.

Tynemouth won convincingly an hour ahead of the rain to take maximum points and lead their N&TCL division with five wins in five outings. Opening pair Grieveson hit 61 and Dave Hull-Denholm 30 in the 10 wickets win, which was secured in the sixth over with no more bats required.