Du Toit ‘ton’ too hot for Tyne

Newcastle 283 all out beat Tynemouth 96 all out by 187 runs.

A superb exhibition of ball striking by Newcastle’s captain, Jacques Du Toit, was the highlight of a comprehensive victory against Tynemouth at a noisy Jesmond on Saturday.

Du Toit made a brilliant 124 and showed no mercy to any of the away bowlers to the delight of a large group of raucous, visiting students who sang his name throughout his marvellous innings.

Skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and decided to bowl. David Hymers opened the bowling with Finn Lonnberg and with a wicket each had the home side on the back foot at 22-2. At this point Ollie McGee joined his brother Ben at the crease and the former Tynemouth pair began to repair the damage with a solid partnership of 49 before younger brother, Ben, was adjudged lbw to Hymers.

Enter Du Toit. This was a top drawer innings from ball one. He dealt almost exclusively in boundaries and when he brought up his century Tynemouth supporters and players showed their appreciation.

At the other end McGee had gone for a gritty 55 before the Tynemouth bowlers had some late success against the Newcastle middle and late order. Hymers was the pick of the bowlers with 4-41 and a three wicket cameo last over from Martin Pollard meant at least the away side dismissed the home team but a score of 283 proved plenty.

Calum Harding and Ollie McGee opened the bowling for the home side and they ripped apart the top order leaving the Tynemouth reply in tatters at 22-4.

Last week’s centurian Mike Jones and professional, Mark Watt dug in and showed some fight. However, when McGee returned to bowl Jones for 30 the game looked up for Tynemouth. Watt, McCarthy and Hymers tried hard to force the draw but when Harding bowled Lonnberg in the penultimate over Newcastle had secured a comfortable win.