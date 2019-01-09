Easy victory for ruthless Rockcliff

Sedgefield 14-45 Rockcliff

League leaders Rocklcliff resumed their Durham and Northumberland Division 2 campaign with a ruthlessly efficient performance against a combative Sedgefield.

Rockcliff started strongly and after two minutes Bowman had trundled across for his trademark try. The Red and Gold forwards found it tough going against the home side, but had soon worked out how to get the upper hand and exerted all sorts of pressure on the opposition forwards.

Try two followed for the visitors as Pentland crossed in almost identical fashion to the first score, converted by Hansen. Four minutes before the break Pentland crashed over the whitewash in a similar fashion to the previous tries, again converted by Hansen who had brought his kicking boots with him, before Ramage smashed over for the fourth and bonus point try, after leaving a trail of destruction in the Sedgefield defence.

The versatile Donnelly replaced Webster just before the break, and at half-time Rockcliff led by 24 unanswered points.

The second half started as much as the first had, with Bowman crossing the try line, converted by Hansen, before coach Cunningham wrought in the changes in the pack, bringing on Moore and Thomson, resting Hamilton and Hall.

Another forward move saw Alex Hayton striding away, getting caught, recycling the ball and then going over for a deserved try, converted by Hansen with the best kick of the day from out wide.

Thomson then trundled over, again converted by Hansen, to complete the Rock scoring for the day.

Sedgefield then hit back, and with Rockcliff reduced to 13 men when two players were sin-binned, the home side went on to score two well taken tries, both converted.