Emphasis on fun at cricket roadshows

All Stars Cricket roadshows have begun, and they have been to schools across Northumberland, giving fun sessions to students aged five to eight.

These sessions are fun for the children while at the same time teaching them cricket skills and key movement skills which can be used as they develop.

The sessions are fun with emphasis and involvement of mascot, the star, with the idea of giving a good session and giving a taster of what All Stars Cricket has to offer.

All Stars Cricket gives girls and boys an opportunity to become a star.

The curriculum of fun cricket activities and games provides children with the basic movement skills to begin a lifelong love of the sport and general physical activity.

Through lively, fun games, they will learn about cricket and be better prepared to take part in all sports. Over the eight-week programme, the trained activators will teach children to catch and throw a ball; hit a moving ball; bowl with a straight arm; play a basic game of cricket; and work and communicate as a team.

At a price of £40, all participants will receive an All Stars Cricket branded pack including a cricket bat, ball, shirt, cap, backpack and water bottle.

All Stars Cricket can be found at 32 clubs across Northumberland. Visit: http://bit.ly/AllStarsRegister.