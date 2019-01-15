First home loss for Percy Park rugby

Percy Park RFC 17-19 York

Percy Park suffered their first home loss of the season to a well organised and disciplined York side.

Play between the sides was even early on, but gradually York started to exert their authority with Shane Goulding pulling the strings.

He eventually managed to go over to open the scoring, the conversion making it 0-7.

York continued to press, but gradually Percy got themselves into the game and and an unconverted try got them back in contention, 5-7 at half-time.

After the break York, kicking into the wind, again looked the brighter and it was Goulding who dummied and went over for a second score, the conversion putting his side 5-14 in front.

But again Park picked up the pace and after going close twice, they finally managed to reduce the deficit to 12-14 with a converted score.

It was game on at this stage and some mighty tackles went in from both sides.

Ali Blair was next to show and a try from him, made it 17-14 as the home side hit the front, but with no kicker the conversion was missed.

It was a miss which ultimately came back to haunt Percy, as York scored another try, unconverted for 17-19

The game ebbed and flowed in the final stages with no one team able to gain superiority.

As time dripped away Park were awarded a penalty deep in York’s half; a kick which they elected to place into the corner. Sadly the kick did not make the line instead the ball dropped into a York players hands and was cleared.