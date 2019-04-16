Gold and bronze for Dan and Denise

A North Tyneside brother and sister have just returned from from the Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi, where they both won medals at judo.

Daniel and Denise Henaghan both represented Great Britain at the Games, where Daniel won a gold and Denise a bronze.

They were the only two competitors from the north east. Daniel is at Tynemet College and Denise is at Adult Learning in North Shields.

They have had fantastic support from staff at Adult Learning and they raised £400 for spending money in Abu Dhabi, which Norma Redfern, Mayor of North Tyneside, presented before the event. A number of others held fundraising events to support them on their journey.

They are both still training judo at Southlands Special School with regional coach Ronnie Scott. Both were Scottish Champions in 2018 and they also attended the British Judo School Championships in Sheffield 2018 and also the Judo Championships held in London.

Daniel, age 17, defeated German athlete Kim Law in his first match before going on to beat Rupinder Singh from Bharat. In his final match, Daniel got the better of Kristof Meeus of Belgium to be crowned champion in his category.

Denise, 16, went on to win a bronze medal.

There were seven members in the GB team and they returned with a total of seven medals between them.