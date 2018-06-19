Gold, silver, bronze for judo students

Five Bushido Judo Kwai junior members competed at the Blyth Juno Michi Open competition at Benfield Sports Centre, Newcastle last Sunday.

Andrew King , Lewis Watson and Matthew Potts all won bronze medals in the boys under 25 kilo, under 34 kilo and under 38 kilo events respectively.

Millie Beckingham won silver in the girls under 66 kilo event while Jessica Bate, also in the girls under 66 kilo event won gold against her team mate Millie. Both Millie and Jessica were invited to take part in the senior female event which Millie took the bronze medal and Jessica won the silver medal.

Jessica Bate, Matthew Potts, Andrew King, Lewis Watson and Millie Beckingham.