Good extends title race lead

Riding the DPJ Build Suzuki SV650, Whitley Bay’s Daniel ‘DJ’ Good extended his National ‘No Limits’ Championship lead at the weekend.

In close races at the Cadwell circuit in Lincolnshire, DJ got the better of the local racers and beat the second placed rider in the championship in all four races.

DJ now carries a 30 point lead into the final round at Donington Park in October.

After a crash in race qualifying, Monkseaton’s Will Crichton repaired his bike and scored enough points to edge out Newcastle’s Richard Hammond to lie 9th and 10th respectively in the series.

Whitley Bay 650cc racers Martin Crammond and Dean Holland are next in action in October at the East Fortune track in East Lothian, Scotland.

When not racing their motorbikes, Martin, Dean and DJ are all players for the Whitley Warriors Ice Hockey Team and you can see them in action on Sunday nights at the Hillheads road ice rink.