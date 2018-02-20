Guy adds WR to athletics CV

Last year North Shields Poly athlete, Guy Bracken returned from the Masters Athletics World Championships in Daegu, Korea with two gold medals.

And this year Guy,who competes in the over 55 category, nw has added a world record to his CV.

He competed in the indoor championships at Lee Valley, and posted a time of 4:39:84 when he competed in the Ayo Falola Dream Mile event, part of the British Milers club meeting.

Guy says of his record, ‘I was delighted to break the mile world record which belonged to masters’ legend Nolan Shaheed. My next target is the European Masters’ in Madrid in March.’