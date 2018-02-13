Home comfort for the Warriors

Whitley Warriors had two games over the weekend with an away trip to Solihull on Saturday evening before a home clash with the Solway Sharks on Sunday night at Hillheads in Whitley Bay.

Warriors lost out on their travels 7-3. Import forward Phil Edgar netted all of Whitley’s goals as he managed to trouble the home sides defence all night long.

Whitley were able to name a strong roster of players for their game on Sunday. The first period ended goalless, but Adam Finlinson gave the Warriors an early lead in the second.

Solway tied the game up after 50 minutes through Stevie Moore, but just 69 seconds later Martin Crammond restored the advantage.

Sam Zajac then grabbed an extremely late empty net to extend Warriors’ lead to 3-1 with just seven seconds left in the contest following Sharks decision to pull their netminder.

Next weekend sees Warriors in action on 1 occasion when they head south to Nottingham to take on the Lions on Sunday evening in the East Midlands in a game that faces off at the unusual face off time of 7.30pm.