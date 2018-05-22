Jones hits a ton as Tynemouth triumph

Another superb century by Mike Jones was the highlight of a good fight back and team effort at Heworth Lane on Saturday as the win lifted Tynemouth to fourth place in the NEPL.

Captain for the day, Matty Brown, did his first job well and having won the toss elected to bat first on a poor looking track that misbehaved all day.

With Ben Debnam absent, Brown chose Andrew Smith to open up with Sam Dinning but both were dismissed early, and the Seasiders were struggling on 3-2.

Steady bowling from Australian Josh Eaton and Paul Leonard kept up the pressure and when Brown and professional Mark Watt succumbed Tynemouth were in big trouble at 34-4.

Barry Stewart then joined Jones and this pair started to repair the damage. Stewart in particular looking fluent until he hit a wide ball straight to cover and went for 16.

This brought Sean Longstaff to the crease to join Jones and the game changed. Longstaff was in determined mood and began to counter attack and offered great support to the Durham man who was slowly going through the gears and finding his form as the wicket calmed down.

A fine partnership of 56 followed before Longstaff went for a well made 34. Jones was now in control and he began taking the game to, and away from, the toiling Felling bowlers and with David Hymers offering solid support he really opened up and raced to his second century of the season hitting the ball high, wide and handsome to leg over the trees and calmly straight past the bowler along the ground.

His innings ended with him on 102 and Brown immediately declared. The standing ovation received on reaching the Pavilion was well deserved for a fine knock in difficult circumstances.

The Felling reply was soon in tatters at 25-5 with Wesley Bedja taking the first three wickets and then new ball partner David Hymers picking up the next two. Despite some dogged resistance from Dale Shaw and Josh Eaton it was always just a matter of time before the away side triumphed.

Two wickets for Longstaff, and one each for Watt and Lonnberg who bowled a fine spell and finished the game in good style with Tynemouth now on the fringes of the title race.

Next Saturday Champions South Northumberland visit Preston Avenue for a 12.30 start. With both teams in good form this should be a game to savour. Spectators are welcome, with free admission and the bar open all day.

Tynemouth’s Second Team hosted Boldon 2s and elected t obat in glorious sunshine on a well prepared track. They posted 216-6 declared after 50 overs and dismissed Boldon for 135 in their 53rd over to secure maximum points. On the second square the Third Team hosted Monkseaton 2s. Chris Grieveson lost the toss and the hosts were asked to take to the field. Monkseaton started in a positive vein with stalwarts Bob Zanetti and Gary Benns. However, the in-form Ed Snelders had Benns caught in the deep by Dave Hull-Denholm for only 5. Zanetti blasted on to 52 before he was also caught in the deep by Hull-Denholm, this time off the bowling of new recruit Oliver Evans who took 3-27. Following the dismissal of Zanetti there was a procession to the hut with 2 wickets for Don Catley and one each for Richie Hay and Neil Bennett. Monkseaton still offered attacking shots and reached a reasonable 157-8 as James Gower batting at 10 hit 21 and there was 18 from Gary Oliver and 18 not out by veteran Tony Errington. Tynemouth’s reply was dominated once again by a superb opening stand with Grieveson making 53 the first out and Hull-Denholm going on to make 56. David Hayward made no mistakes in reaching 32 not out as Tynemouth won home by 7 wickets in the 32nd over. Monkseaton took three good close catches with Mark Graham 2-17 posting the best bowling figures.