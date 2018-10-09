Judo students win gold, silver, bronze

Battlehill Judo Club had 26 medalists at a local Judo competition held at St Aidans RC Primary School, Wallsend, with a lot of Judoka entering their first competition.

Gold medal winners at the event were: Charlie Johnson , Jenni Francis , Josh McKeown, Katie Johnson and Kieran Tweedy.

Silver medal winners were: Abigail Wigham, Alex Nica, Ellie Hutton, Joe Flaherty, Josh Stoneman, Katie Wannop, Katy Walker, Luca Ferrara, Lydia Grieve and Megan Quinn.

Bronze medal winners were: Ant Kirkland, Charlie Reynolds, Daniel Thornton, Harrison Johnson, Issac Morrison, Kate Sturrock, Kiera Pentolfe , Laila Heathcote, Max Anderson, Rebecca Malcolm Scott and Will Heavens.

Battlehill Judo Club train on a Wednesday and Friday in Wallsend, for further information please visit www.bhjudo.com