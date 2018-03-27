Juniors star in ‘Home Nations’

The Junior team from Whitley Bay Golf Club played well in the Home Nations competition, for the Nigel Dolton Trophy, which was held at Morgardo Golf Resort.

The eight teams were divided into two groups. Whitley Bay played in Group 2 against Murrayfield, Llanwern and Lundin Links.

On the Thursday, in dreadful weather, they played Murrayfield and secured a well-deserved draw 3-3.

Friday morning, again in dreadful conditions, they teed off early against Llanwern. It was extremely tense, as most of the games went down 18th, but unfortunately they were beaten 3.5-2.5.

On Saturday they played against Lundin Links. This match was televised by Sky Sports and will be broadcast later in the year. The team played excellent match play golf and drew 3-3.

On the Sunday there was a play-off for third place against New Club St Andrews. Whitley Bay Juniors raised their game to secure a comfortably win 4.5-1.5.

All the team members excelled themselves and the number one player, Rosie Belsham, was awarded Ladies’ Best Player.