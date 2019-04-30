League defeats for Percy Main and Monkseaton cricket teams

Monkseaton Cricket Club’s 1st XI are still searching for their first win of the season after going down to a 30-run defeat at Bedlington on Saturday.

After putting the hosts in to bat, Bedlington 2nd XI made 169-5 in their 40 overs, with skipper Ryan Kirkup top scoring with 49.

There was a wicket apiece for Adam Doyle, Tony Lion, James Gowar, Ben Windass and David Gowar as part of a hard-fought effort in the field.

In response, Monkseaton captain Mark Tunstall recorded 10 boundaries in a fine knock of 64 that ended with the final ball of the contest as his side reached 139-9.

Sam Taylor was the pick of the home bowlers, finishing with 4-23 to cap a good all-round performance having scored an unbeaten 31 with the bat.

After two defeats on the road, Monkseaton will hope to finally record their first win of the NTCL Division Five (North) campaign when Morpeth 2nd XI visit Churchill Playing Fields on Saturday (1pm start).

* The 2nd XI’s hopes of making it two successive wins at the start of their NTCL Division 6 (South) season were emphatically dashed by a Riding Mill side that triumphed by 135 runs.

Batting first, the visitors made an impressive 199-7 in their 40 overs. For Monkseaton, there was the encouraging sight of seeing promising youngsters Thomas Isaacs (2-24) and Joseph Eyre (1-38) taking wickets as well as newcomer Jonathan Ainsley (2-55).

In reply, Monkseaton struggled with the bat with only three players managing to reach double figures as they were bowled out for 64, with Andy Watson (4-20) the pick of the Riding Mill attack.

On Saturday, Tony Errington’s side travel to Newcastle 3rd XI (1pm start).

* Percy Main 1sts lost by 41 runs when they faced Tynedale at home in Division 1.

Tynedale batted first and put on 158 all out with Sam Mannion on 43 and Euan Stephenson on 29.

Michael Phillips took 5-51 for Percy, who in reply were all out for 117 with Steven Whitmore their top scorer on 23.

* Percy Main 2nds travelled to take on Ponteland 2nds in Division 4 and won by five wickets.

Pont batted first and knocks of 47 from Paul McReady and 22 from Parag Chauhan saw them post 98 all out, with Sam Byerley taking 4-13 and |Steven Patterson 3-35.

In reply, Percy (99-5) took 32 overs to chase it down with Michael Boyd 32 not out and Andrew Beer on 30.