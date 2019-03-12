Lee hat-trick in big win for Crusaders

North Shields Crusaders 68-14 Rockcliff Rangers

North Shields Crusaders enjoyed a big derby win over Rockcliff on Saturday.

The game kicked off with Rockcliff failing to make the distance on the first kick so the first scrum of many was taken.

A strong scrummage saw Jon Kemsley to pick from number 8 and run straight over three players providing quick ball for Sam Brooks who cut the Rockcliff defence in half and scored under the posts.

Rockcliff quickly managed to secure the ball and scored under the posts with a successful conversion for 7-7.

Shields then regrouped and hit back with Jon Kemsley picking the ball up on the half way line and breaking through four tackles to score, Brooks adding the extras for 14-7.

Shields were on the front foot and Michael Cowley touched down for 21-7. Shields could now smell blood and Aitkin scored two brilliant tries in quick succession to see out the first half 35-7.

Shields started the second half the way they finished the first. There were some big carries from Speeding and Kemsley which had the Rockcliff defence tied up which created space for Joe Hardy to break through and score his first try of the season to which Brooks slotted the extras for 42-7.

Shields were were running hard at the Rockcliff defence and Kemsley again made a break offloading the ball to John Lee to crash over on the far left. Brooks then stepped up and in the strong wind narrowly missed with the conversion for 47-7.

John Lee then scored again almost immediately and Brooks added the extras for 54-7.

Credit to Rockcliff who then fought their way into the Shields’ 22 and from short distance scored under the posts for 54-14.

Cowley then scored on the left touchline and Brooks stepped up with the hardest kick of the day and slotted the ball through the middle of the posts for 61-14.

From the kick-off Shields attacked again and Lee went over for his third try, with Brooks once again adding the extras for a final scoreline of 68-14.