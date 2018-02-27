Magnificent seven at Taekwon-Do

A Whitley Bay martial arts school is celebrating a ‘Magnificent Seven’ star performances from its students … including their youngest ever black belt.

Seven members of the Reflex School of Taekwon-Do, in Park Road, have earned either their First Degree International Black Belts or attained their next Dan grade after a gruelling exam process.

Young stars of the show earning their first black belts outright were students Adam Perry, 13; Patrick Ilderton and Alexander Bradwell, both 12; and 11-year-old Tommy McAnulty - the youngest to achieve this grade in the club’s history.

Adult students Sarah Ord, Willliam Reynolds and David Gardener also made the grade, scooping their second, fourth and third degree black belts respectively.

Coach and Reflex owner Brett Stronach said: “You can only achieve a black belt through hard work, dedication and perseverance and all seven have shown those qualities in abundance.

“They sat a gruelling written examination with over 100 questions on terminology, the submission of a written thesis and a practical five hour exam.

“Tommy is one of the youngest students ever to achieve his ITF England Black Belt and the youngest student at Reflex to achieve this grade. Mr Reynolds is Reflex’s first Fourth Degree Black Belt and as such is now classed as an International ITF Taekwon-Do Instructor.

“We are an International ITF Taekwon-Do school and as such our Black Belt is recognised all over the World, making it a fantastic achievement by our Magnificent Seven students.”

Anyone interested in taking up Taekwon-Do can find out more by calling Reflex on 0191 251 9159.