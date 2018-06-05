Mixed results for Bay cricketers

Whitley Bay 1sts went down to a 77 run defeat when they faced Blagdon 1sts at home in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Blagdon batted first and with opener Tom Lakey hitting 12 boundaries on his way to a top score of 97, they put on 241-7 in their 50 overs with Elliott Leybourne chipping in with 38.

Dougie Gregg and Shahzad Ahmed both claimed two wickets apiece for Whitley, who in reply had Craig Sample top score with 82, but with only opener Simon Batting providing any support on 35 they slipped to 164 all out in 46 overs with David Gibson taking 3-32.

Whitley Bay 2nds won by five wickets away to Blagdon 2nds.

Blagdon put on 163-9 with Alex Higgins on 41, Biren Shah taking 3-32.

Whitley chased it down in 22 overs with Jay Vipura on 55 and Shah on 44.