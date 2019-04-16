Monkseaton CC set to celebrate their 50th anniversary

Monkseaton Cricket Club are hoping their anniversary season will be a special one as the new campaign gets underway on Saturday.

Formed in 1969, this summer will be the club’s 50th season, with special events arranged for later in the year to mark the milestone occasion.

Before then, the teams return to action this weekend after a long winter lay-off.

The 1st XI - once again led by skipper Mark Tunstall and vice-captain Ben Windass - will begin life in NTCL Division 5 (North) with a long trip north to face Tillside (1pm start).

Tunstall’s men finished last season with five straight wins to clinch promotion and will be hoping to adapt well to life in a higher division.

The 2nd XI are under new leadership this summer, albeit a very familiar face, as seam bowling stalwart Tony Errington skippers the side, with experienced all-rounder Andrew Sims as his vice-captain.

They begin their NTCL Division 6 (South) campaign by welcoming GEMS to Churchill Playing Fields on Saturday (1pm start).

This year, the club will also field a team in the NTCK Midweek Division, skippered by Mark Stewart with Nick Brownlee-Sayers as vice-captain. The season begins on Thursday, April 25, with the visit of Ashington Rugby to Churchill Playing Fields (6pm start).

The club will also be running three junior squads this season at U11, U13 and U15 level.

Further afield, the club will be hosting a 50th Anniversary Dinner at the Village Hotel on Saturday, October 19, at 7.30pm.

For ticket details, please email monkseatoncc@gmail.com