Monkseaton maintain 100% start to season

Monkseaton 1st XI continued their 100% start to the season with a resounding seven-wicket win away to Warkworth 2nd XI at Castle Field in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

It was a third consecutive 30-point victory for skipper Mark Tunstall’s side which leaves them second in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League Division Six (North) table, 18 points behind leaders Kirkley but with a game in hand.

A fine bowling performance meant Warkworth were dismissed for 95 in 36.4 overs. Ian McDine was the hosts’ chief tormentor, finishing with 4-28 from his nine overs. Chris Beever (2-20) and Gary Errington (1-21) offered valuable support while opening bowler Adam Doyle picked up a wicket and conceded just ten runs from his nine overs.

In reply, opener Ben Windass remained unbeaten on 39, with Beever (21) also contributing useful runs as the winning target was reached in just 26.4 overs.

The 1st XI return to home soil on Saturday when they entertain Alnmouth & Lesbury at Churchill Playing Fields (1pm start).

* Following their win at Blyth last time out, the 2nd XI were left with a blank date in the NTCL Division Six (South) fixture calendar at the weekend.

Garry Benns’ men return to action on Saturday when they make the short trip to in-form Tynemouth 3rd XI for a local derby.

* Monkseaton CC holds net practice for senior players every Tuesday from 6.30pm at Churchill Playing Fields. New members are always welcome to attend.