Monkseaton’s winning start comes to an end

Monkseaton CC 1st XI saw their unbeaten start to the season ended on Saturday when they lost by 15 runs to Alnmouth & Lesbury.

Batting first at Churchill Playing Fields, the visitors managed to reach 149-8 at the end of their 40 overs, largely thanks to opener Adam Riley, who made 74.

He was one of three victims for Tony Lion (3-31) while Ian McDine (3-25) also impressed with the ball once again.

In reply, several Monkseaton batsmen made starts but nobody could go on to produce a matchwinning innings. They were bowled out for 134 with one over remaining.

After taking a maximum 90 points from their opening three games, defeat means skipper Mark Tunstall’s side remain second in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League Division Six (North) table.

They will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to Ashington Rugby 2nd XI (1pm start).

In Division Six (South), a strong batting performance by Tynemouth 3rd XI saw them record a seven-wicket victory over Monkseaton 2nd XI.

Another sparkling half-century by opener and club president Bob Zanetti (52) got the visitors off to a good start in this local derby, while some late order hitting from James Gowar (21) and useful contributions through the order saw Monkseaton reach 157-8 from 40 overs, just three runs short of claiming maximum batting points.

Unfortunately, that total wasn’t enough. Mark Graham (2-17) and Jordan Murphy (1-29) picked up wickets but Tynemouth openers Dave Hull-Denholm (56) and Chris Grieveson (53) laid the foundations for a victory for the hosts, who go top of the table - one point clear of Cramlington 2nd XI who visit Churchill Playing Fields on Saturday (1pm start).