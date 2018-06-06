Monkseaton take maximum points as Stobswood fail to raise a team

Monkseaston Cricket Club 1st XI picked up maximum points to aid their promotion push on Saturday - without a ball being bowled.

Mark Tunstall’s team had been due to host Stobswood Welfare 2nd XI at Churchill Playing Fields but the opponents conceded the fixture earlier in the day, meaning Monkseaton collected a full 30 points from the fixture.

It leaves the 1st XI lying third in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League Division Six North table with 133 points from six games. Kirkley 1st XI currently top the division with 165 points, followed by Ashington Rugby 2nd XI on 145 points.

On Saturday, the 1st XI make the long trip to Pier Field to face Berwick 2nd XI (1pm start).

Last week, the 1st XI also made progress in the Enid Farmer Cup with a resounding 66-run victory over Warkworth 2nd XI at Churchill Playing Fields.

Batting first, Monkseaton posted 153-4 from their 20 overs. Chris Beever carried his bat for an unbeaten 54 while there were also useful contributions from fellow opener Bob Zanetti (24), Kevin Elliott (22) and stand-in skipper Ben Windass (15).

A fine all-round bowling performance meant the visitors never came close to reaching their target, finishing on 87-8.

Wickets were shared between all six bowlers used, with Andrew Jaquiery (2-17) and Ian McDine (2-22) each bagging a brace.

* Due to a blank fixture weekend, the 2nd XI had no game on Saturday.

They will resume their NTCL Division Six (South) campaign with a home game against Civil Service 2nd XI at Churchill Playing Fields on Saturday (1pm start).

Last midweek, they suffered a disappointing exit from the Enid Farmer Cup, going down by six wickets away to Bomarsund 2nd XI.

Batting first, the only scores of note came from opener Eric Thompson (25) and some late-order hitting by Jordan Murphy (18) before Monkseaton were bowled out for 80 in 19.2 overs.

The hosts reached their target with 26 balls to spare, largely thanks to an unbeaten 44 from opener Graeme Pattinson.

The one consolation for skipper Garry Benns’ side was seeing youngster Thomas Isaacs again pick up wickets, this time finishing with figures of 2-14.